Doyle Ford (06-14-18)

Friday, June 15. 2018
JEFFERSON - Doyle Junior Ford, 84, passed away peacefully at his residence following a long illness on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Mr. Ford was born in Oxford, Ark., the son to the late Herschel and Opal Webb Ford. Mr. Ford retired from Flint Construction, where he was a Pipe Line Foreman, and attended the Jackson County Baptist Church. Mr. Ford was preceded in death by his sister, Velma; brother, Jearl; and his sons, Larry Junior and Ricky Joe.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Vivian Godfrey Ford, Jefferson; daughters, Rosa Morris, Winder, Cathy Gainey and her husband Emery, Gainesville, Fla.; son, Terry Lynn Ford and his wife Sue, Greenwood, Ind.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 17, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Jack Lawson officiating. The burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 16, , from 5 to 7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

