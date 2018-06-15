Scybron Nash (06-14-18)

WINDER - Scybron J. Nash, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
A resident of Barrow County for most of his life, he was the son of the late Crawford and Ruby House Nash. He was preceded in death by siblings, Mattie Stinchcomb, Mae Opal Roberts, Ralph Nash, Louise Barnett, Geraldine Garrett, Virginia Moulder, Blanche Cronic, Eugene Nash and Randall Nash. Mr. Nash was a retired school bus driver.
Survivors include the mother of their children, Farrell Nash, Winder; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Harvey Turk, Jr., Hoschton, and Tawana and Larry Ward; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Angel Nash, all of Winder; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 18, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Mr. Myron Garrett officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.
