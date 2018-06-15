Bridges: Baseball memories remain strong today

My high school alma mater recently capped another state championship season.
It was the fifth consecutive state title for the baseball program at the school I was a student at many moons ago. I was fortunate to watch my alma mater throughout the postseason.
Baseball has always been a favorite sport for me to watch. I have been fortunate in my sports journalism career to follow several quality programs and individual teams which have made strong postseason runs.
Once upon a time, I tried my hand at playing America’s pastime. While I never came close to making it to the pros or even competing in college, those times on the diamond are still firmly in my mind.
I played one year of Pee Wee baseball before four seasons of Little League. During that first season for the Pee Wee Falcons, we resembled the Bad News Bears in many ways. One player would have fit in without hesitation.
Some of the stunts that teammate pulled still get laughs when I relay them today. One time after he struck out at the plate the teammate of mine was told by the home plate umpire “Strike Three! You’re Out!” This caused the response of “No I’m not!”
My teammate refused to return to the dugout despite our coach pleading with him to do so. The opposing pitcher kept throwing baseballs to home plate and my teammate continued to swing and miss. The umpire eventually declared “Strike Eight!” which caused a roar of laughter from those in attendance.
This same teammate showed up to practice one day without his glove, something that even at that young age was really necessary to play (or practice). The coach asked him where his glove was and he responded by saying, “It’s at home. My mom baked it in a pie.”
My coach was at a complete loss for a response and just shrugged his shoulders.
Ironically in the team photo that year, my teammate did not have his glove. I guess it was around the time it was baked as an after-dinner treat.
The next four years saw me compete for the Little League Red Sox. Each year saw my team’s record improve and by my final season we were competing for the league title.
The championship came down to the final game of the season. All we needed to do was win and we were league champions. I could see the trophy already being presented to us.
Unfortunately, we lost the game in the bottom half of the last inning by one run. We held the lead needing just one more out to win the contest and the championship; however, it was not meant to be.
That turned out to be my final game in my “storied” baseball career. I was not good enough to play at the next level of recreation baseball and I knew it.
By the time I reached high school, I was also not good enough to seriously be on the team. I was asked by the coach my ninth-grade season about trying out but it’s always smart to know one’s limitations.
I was never the best player on any team I competed for (far from it) but I enjoyed my time on the diamond. Friendships were formed and being part of a team is something I have always prided myself on.
Through the decades I have been a sportswriter, I always think about those days when I cover a game. Important lessons can be learned through athletics and competing in recreation baseball was something I was glad I took part in.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
