A Jackson County jailer was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from an incident in Madison County.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office jailer Todd Greene was charged with battery in Madison County following a confrontation. Greene was reportedly doing some work for a man in Madison County when the two began to argue. According to a JCSO press release from Sheriff Janis Mangum, Green attempted to handcuff the man, twisted his arm and hand and caused scratches on the victim.
Green was arrested by JCSO deputies and Commerce Police Department officers. He has been terminated from employment at the JCSO.
Jackson jailer arrested
