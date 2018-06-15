Woman reports alleged child abuse

A woman on Sanford Road met with criminal investigations officers at the sheriff’s office on May 30 to report that she believes her four children are being mistreated and abused by their paternal grandmother who has had custody of them off and on since she (mother) was jailed in 2016.
She said she has since established a home for the children but the grandmother will not consent to give them back and that the case is currently progressing through the court system.
She said her children had told her of alleged abuse when she has spoken with them on the phone and that one child sent her a picture of a leg injury. The children have also allegedly reported that they are not being fed, being held down on the couch with pillows over their faces and pushed down in the floor. She said she has also received several other reports of abuse and also alleged that the grandmother has spoken to the children “in a manner to suggest they commit suicide.” She said she had notified DFCS of the situation as well.
Other incidents reported recently to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office include:
•A man on Fox Trail reported that two dirt bikes were stolen from his residence. He said his truck had also been gone through and that the bikes had been chained to his back porch and the chain was cut to remove them.
•A woman on Della Slaton Road reported that her 1995 Chevy Blazer had been stolen from her backyard. She said she realized the vehicle was missing when she received a call from a Georgia State Patrol officer who told her that her vehicle had been in an accident in Blairsville. She noted the time of the theft could have been between 7:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.
•Deputies responded to a residence on Joe Cooper Road last week regarding a disorderly person. Prior to arrival, officers were asked to pick up the pace as the alleged suspect ran over the complainant in a vehicle and then fled the scene.
Deputies made contact with the suspect’s vehicle at Poca Grocery and other officers continued to Joe Cooper Road.
After a brief investigation, deputies determined that the allegation of one of the parties being run over was false. In fact, the person that received an injury was the suspect’s mother, who was trying to hold on to her daughter in an attempt to get her to stay at the residence against her will. The mother appeared to have lost her grip as her daughter drove away, causing her to fall and receive what appeared to be minor injuries.
“Insufficient probable cause was the reason for no arrest as it is believed that both parties involved may have some altered mental status,” the report stated. “Parties were advised of services available to them. No further action taken.”
