Smaller lots given thumbs up

Father and son developers Jay and Jayson Pridgen will be allowed to put more homes on a planned subdivision on 18 acres on Diamond Hill Colbert Road.
County commissioners voted 3-2 June 4 to allow Capital Resource Management to reduce the minimum lot size in the development from two acres to .875 acres. Commissioners Lee Allen, Tripp Strickland and Theresa Bettis voted for the action, while John Pethel and Jim Escoe opposed it.
The BOC voted last June to allow Capital Resource Management, owned by Jay and Jayson Pridgen, to rezone 18.46 acres of land from A-1 to R-1 to develop a subdivision of site-built homes. This was round three for the subdivision, which had been denied a rezone twice.
Pridgen filed suit against the board over its previous denials.
Attorney Victor Johnson, representing the Capital Resource Management, told commissioners that lots with similar lot density had been approved within a mile. He said the conditions the board put on the Pridgens for the subdivision, such as requiring a road and cul de sac, made the development unfeasible economically. He also said the Pridgens could have simply put three manufactured homes on the property without approaching the board.
“The conditions are beyond what was put on other rezones,” said Johnson.
Madison County commissioners heard from numerous opponents of the request Monday. They said concerns about the developers’ financial well-being are “immaterial” and that the BOC should look out for existing property owners in the area who bought rural properties with the expectation that the area would remain rural.
Adam Stewart said he felt disrespected by the BOC and with the fact that area property owners have had to repeatedly show up to oppose the Pridgens’ plan.
“It’s not your position to protect him from a bad business decision,” said Stewart, adding that he felt the 2017 compromise, which allowed for two-acre lots, was “too much of a compromise.” “I’d like you to consider the passion we’ve shown. We do not look forward to becoming Glenn Carrie Road.”
David Hazinski said approving the smaller lots would end up costing the county more in services than fighting a lawsuit. He said he didn’t understand why the board would “compromise the compromise.”
“That’s not a compromise anymore,” he said, adding that the board is “not obligated to make more money for the developer.”
Clark Gulley echoed that sentiment.
“The developer making less money is not a factor for you to consider,” he said, adding that the developers purchased the land out of foreclosure for $70,000 and knew how the land could be used at the time of the purchase.
Linda Hazinski wondered if the developer could build nicer homes on the property instead of squeezing more houses onto the land.
“Why not have $350,000 houses to pay for the overhead?” she asked.
Johnson said the market won’t support houses in that price range.
Commissioners who voted in favor of the smaller lot sizes said they had put a lot of thought into the matter. Commissioner Allen said five lawyers advised the board that the change was warranted under the law. He said the homes proposed are not cheap, noting that he and his wife probably couldn’t afford the houses in the planned subdivision.
Commissioner Pethel, who will be replaced at the table in 2019 by Brian Kirk, who recently won the Republican primary, turned to commissioner Escoe and said in a whisper loud enough for the room to hear that Allen could afford such a home if he’d “get a job.” Allen responded that he has a job as a farmer and works hard.
Commissioner Bettis told the crowd that she had been up until 3:30 a.m. the previous night thinking about the issue. She said the proposed subdivision is on the “outskirts of the high-development area” in the county comprehensive plan. She said there isn’t much citizen participation in those plans and she wants to see more.
“This isn’t something that’s easy to do,” said Bettis to the crowd of opponents.
Commissioner Strickland said “this application is prior to the subdivision ordinance being redone.”
At least one audience member offered an angry, sarcastic “thank you” to the board members who approved the smaller lots.
In other matters, the board approved a request by Conolus Scott Jr., representing Charles Scott, to rezone two acres of a 32-acre property on Shiloh Fort Lamar Road from A-1 to R-R. The board approved a beer and wine license for Chevron and agreed to abandon a portion of Berkley Road.
Chairman John Scarborough said Cheek Pulliam Road had been washed out due to recent heavy rains. Two culverts on Chandler Farm Road also need to be replaced. Scarborough said the county had been close to the threshold of declaring a road emergency due to washouts. If an emergency situation had been approved, the county would be eligible for state or federal funds for assistance with repairs.
Smaller lots given thumbs up
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry