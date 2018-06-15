Averill hired as new county FACS agent

The new Family and Consumer Sciences agent for the Madison County Extension Service has seen his share of winter snow and summer heat.
Bradley Averill, who started the job June 1, the day after driving from Nebraska, grew up in Michigan, moved with his wife at 21 to Orlando to get out of the snow, where he taught high school P.E. The couple then trekked out to Nebraska, where Averill took a job the University of Nebraska Extension Service.
So which wins? Summer heat or snow.
Definitely the sunshine, Averill says.
“I taught food, nutrition and health for two years and then stumbled upon this wonderful opportunity and wanted to give myself a chance to get a little closer to home and get out of the snow and wind again,” said Averill, who will split his time between Madison County and Oglethorpe County, 60 percent to 40 percent.
The new Extension employee said he likes the diversity of the FACS position, where he replaces Morgan Langford, who took another job at the University of Georgia.
“Some of the focus areas are family and health and well being, financial literacy, family management, family relationships,” said Averill. “I’m really excited to get deep down in those and really have an impact on the community. I was sort of narrow focused with my last job. Now, I have a wider range of an audience to work with. I’m really looking forward to the community interaction.”
Madison County Extension Coordinator Adam Speir introduced Averill to county commissioners and the Madison County Farm Bureau June 4. Speir said Averill brings real enthusiasm to the job.
“We interviewed him and were really intrigued by his energy,” said Speir. “He was really determined. He really wanted to get this job. We had to interview him through the Internet. He was in Florida during the interview, and at the end, he was like, ‘Let’s get it done. Let’s make this happen.’ And I was like, ‘I think he wants the job.’ So we figured having someone with that energy and determination would be good in Extension in Madison and Oglethorpe County. It’s something different. I don’t think we’ve ever had a male Family Consumer Science agent before.”
Averill can be reached at bradley.averill@uga.edu.
Averill hired as new county FACS agent
