FOOTBALL: Martin, Dove find college homes

What’s better than having your own college letter of intent signing ceremony? Well, being able to share it with one of your brothers on the field.
For Banks County’s Ryan Dove and Tripp Martin, it helped make the experience that much more special as both players signed their letters of intent during the spring semester at Banks County High School. Dove will play at Brevard College; Martin at Reinhardt University.
“It is unbelievable that I get to further my education, but to obtain a lifetime goal since I was a little boy,” Dove said.
Martin echoed his BC teammate’s sentiments on the future.
“I am very excited to play at the next level because I love the game of football,” Martin stated.
Martin added Reinhardt was a lot like BC and felt “like home.”
“You have to look for the school that treats you like family,” Martin said in choosing Reinhardt. “With Reinhardt, they treat me like I was already part of the family.
“The conversation I had with my parents went, ‘I want to go to Reinhardt (because) (the) head coach called me right after we met with the other coach,’ and they said, ‘OK.’”
Martin’s confidence level has gone up in knowing he will be playing college football.
