A Royston woman was found dead in a creek on private property in Madison County June 8, but authorities still don’t know the reason why she died.
“There was no obvious sign of trauma on the body that we could tell,” Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Patton said, so officers are awaiting toxicology reports to try to determine the cause of death.
The body was found by a property owner partially submerged along Hannah’s Creek, which borders Madison and Franklin counties.
Patton said the body had been in the water for a while, likely for at least a week. He said the creek, like other areas, had been swollen since the recent heavy rains and had recently began to come down. Patton said he believes it is likely Hester’s body drifted downstream from Franklin County.
The woman has been identified as Amber Brittany Hester, 28 and though she had a Royston address, Patton said she was last known to be living in a Royston motel.
He said no missing person report had been filed for Hester.
Anyone with information regarding Hester or her disappearance is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 706-795-6202 or the GBI at 706-552-2309.
Sheriff’s office trying to determine cause of death of woman found in creek
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry