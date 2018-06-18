IDA sets deadline on power company

Madison County leaders have received deadlines regarding a power plant project. Now, they’re issuing a deadline of their own, June 29.
Either Georgia Renewable Power (GRR) signs a “memorandum of understanding” (MOU) with assurances that the county won’t be on the hook for infrastructure costs if the plant fails, or the county backs off its efforts to get water to the facility by April 1, 2019.
GRP plans to open a 58-megawatt power plant at the old Trus Joist wood plant site off Hwy. 72 in Colbert by June 1, 2019. The power plant will be tied onto the Georgia Power electrical grid. And Georgia Power has issued a June 1 deadline to GRP. Failing to meet that deadline could mean fines or a loss of the contract for GRP.
Madison County leaders have expressed welcome to a company into the county that is projected to add $1 million to the tax base annually. So, the county industrial development authority (IDA) tentatively agreed to provide a 12-mile, 12-inch water line from the Elbert County line, down Hwy. 72 to the plant. Madison County plans to purchase water from Elberton, then sell it to GRP at a profit. GRP wants up to 1.2 million gallons of water per day from the county. The company also wants that water capacity by April 1, 2019.
But Madison County leaders want something back: a written contract that takes taxpayers off the hook for infrastructure costs if the company doesn’t hold up its end of the deal. If the company goes bankrupt, if there’s a natural disaster, if anything happens that kills the water deal, then Madison County leaders don’t want taxpayers to suffer.
But GRP has balked, dragging on with negotiations with attorneys for months on the “surety bond,” the agreement that the power company will cover the estimated $4 million water line expense if the plant fails.
“There’s not a deal without the surety bond,” said IDA attorney Victor Johnson, who has worked with county attorney Mike Pruett in negotiations with GRP lawyers.
As talks have dragged on, IDA members have recognized the obvious writing on the wall: meeting the April 1 water deadline is becoming less and less likely.
IDA utility director Steve Shaw said that even having an agreement in place by June 29 — the last business day of the 2017-18 fiscal year — may not leave enough time to get the water project done by April 1. He noted that the water line installation will hit rock as it’s laid down. It also includes a river and railway crossing.
IDA member Josh Chandler voiced a desire to bring the stalled negotiations to a clear conclusion: in or out, what will it be? He suggested a deadline on when the IDA can still potentially fill its part of the water deal. If no agreement is in place by June 29, the county knows it can’t meet GRP’s April 1 water availability deadline.
“If we don’t set a deadline, then maybe they’re not going to take us seriously,” said Chandler.
Industrial authority members seem to agree that a big, new business in the county would help the tax base, but they say they can’t put taxpayers in harm’s way by agreeing to an infrastructure deal without contractual protection.
“We don’t need to put the county at risk,” said Chandler.
Madison County recently received approval from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) for a $4.7 million loan to pay for the water line to the power plant. That loan has yet to be officially approved by county commissioners, who have until Nov. 8 to accept the loan. Once that loan is approved, it will trigger a $47,000 “activation fee,” and IDA members don’t want to take on that cost if the negotiations are never resolved. So, the loan sits available, but the money is not in the county’s hands. Madison County intends to recover the cost of the water line project with water sales to GRP. If GRP fails to purchase enough water, then the GEFA loan won’t be able to be paid. So, Madison County leaders want a contractual obligation from GRP to cover lost county revenues if the company fails.
A letter is being drafted this week to GRP from the county informing the company that it needs a surety bond in place by June 29. Without that, IDA members say they’re ready to back away if necessary.
County commission chairman John Scarborough also serves on the IDA — a dual role set by local legislation. Scarborough said GRP’s response to the deadline should clarify their level of commitment. He said the project would be a positive for the county and that the county will “do what it can to make it (water by April 1) a possibility.” But he said there are factors outside of the county’s control and that taxpayers need to be protected with a surety bond.
While talks with GRP continue, the county also got the go ahead on a separate big financial deal: a refinancing of old IDA loans. The IDA has been hamstrung by payments of old debts in recent years and unable to take on new projects. The refinancing means that all of the old loans have been paid off with bonds. Now, the county must pay on those bonds for the next 20 years. They’ll pay the bonds back at a fixed rate, instead of a diminishing rate. That means, more money will be available up front, which will help the county address other issues — not the GRP project, however, which will be paid for with revenues from water sales.
IDA members agreed Monday that they won’t to set up a bank account devoted entirely to the bond repayments. They want a clear place to show commissioners where the bond money is going.
The bond refinancing was officially approved in a court hearing last Wednesday.
Jimmy Blackmon of Carlton was the only citizen to speak at the hearing last week, asking the judge to delay a decision to allow for more public input. However, his comments were later struck from the record by Judge Jeff Malcom after IDA attorney Johnson pointed out that Blackmon had not filed the proper paperwork ahead of time in order to make the request.
Blackmon said he objected to the plan and did not feel the public had had enough opportunity to respond.
“There has not been enough advertising done and I’m asking that the proceedings be stopped,” Blackmon said.
Johnson noted that the water line extension into Elberton was not the issue at hand that day. “It’s a separate issue,” he said.
— Margie Richards contributed to this story.
IDA sets deadline on power company
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry