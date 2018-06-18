Roundabout construction to be finished by end of July

Danielsville’s new roundabout is set to be completed by the end of July, just before a new school year begins.
Mayor Pro-tem Michael Wideman and the Danielsville city council discussed the matter at their regular business meeting Monday night.
Shrubbery should soon be in place in the center of the roundabout and more paving still has to be done. City clerk Susan Payne said lighting should be in place by the end of next week.
In other business, the council heard that city maintenance worker Daniel Newton has resigned and his last day will be Friday, June 15.
Applications are being taken for his replacement at city hall.
Wideman reported that the maintenance department repaired seven water leaks in May and 84 meter transmitters. The council tabled a bid opening on a BMW seized by the police department.
Police chief Brenan Baird reported that all parties involved in the laundromat fire watched the surveillance video Monday morning which showed that the fire that destroyed it last month was an accident. He said owners and contractors then began preparing the building for demolition.
