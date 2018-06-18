New school supt. oversees first meeting

The June 12 board of education business meeting marked Michael Williams’ first as the school system’s new superintendent.
And Williams began the meeting by praising the board of education for once again being named an “exemplary board” by the state. He thanked them for their dedication, time and efforts.
He told the board that Madison County is set to receive about $50,000 of $16 million being set aside from the state for school safety. Williams said the money will be used to pay for security cameras and other safety measures already installed. He said the money could not be used for personnel or security resource officers (SROs).
Williams told the board that he held a staff meeting with central office employees and principals where he said they took time to reflect on events over the past year and talk about how they were handled and how they might improve on similar situations in the future. He said he also went to each of the schools and spoke with administration and staff about how they can improve as a system, how can the central office improve and what expectations they have of him as a superintendent.
“There are a lot of changes, but the mission remains the same,” Williams said.
Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight said SPLOST fund collections continue to be up and that if the trend continues the rest of the year, they are on track to collect over $2 million in SPLOST funds for the first time since 2012.
She said summer projects have started at the various schools, including preparations for the mobile units at Colbert Elementary. The structures will be called “Cougar Cottages.” Williams suggested that the board tour the cottages as a group before school begins in August.
Knight also said the summer feeding program is going well and will continue through the end of July.
PERSONNEL
The BOE approved the following personnel recommendations at its business meeting Tuesday night.
Colbert – They approved a release from contract for third grade teacher Cynthia Kelly and hired Coleten Searcy to replace SPED teacher Katie Tucker.
Comer – They hired Shannon Deavers to replace parapro Casie Tyson and hired Kathryn Conner as a long term sub for teacher Alison Trump.
Danielsville – They hired Jennifer Allen to replace parapro Tori Bowers and hired Amanda Harris to replace pre-K parapro Angela Shubert.
Hull-Sanford – They hired Amber Pilgrim to replace parapro Tina Cleveland.
Ila – They hired Kaylee Parker as an EIP teacher (new position) and accepted the resignation of SPED parapro Emaleigh Fouche. They hired Janet Claytor as a long term sub for Erin Segars and hired Sheila Arp to replace fourth grade teacher Sarah Chancey. They also hired Christy Sapp for a new SPED teacher position and hired Debbie Morris as a long term sub to fill in for Sarah Black.
MCMS – They released social studies teacher Tim Drake from his contract and hired Brett Simonson to replace SPED co-teacher Jeremy Beckham. They also transferred Quowanna Mattox from teacher to assistant principal, replacing Jerry King. They also hired Christopher Armel (pending a release from an Elbert County contract) to replace SPED teacher Karen McCannon. They also hired John Arnold (pending release from contract from Clarke County) to replace social studies teacher Tim Drake.
MCHS – They hired Rebekah Lowe, April Crumbley and Heather Kettle to replace CBI parapros Flame Holloway, Merri Nelms and Loretta Phillips. They hired Holly Herring to replace parapro Aubrey Bullock and released social studies teacher Adam Newland from his contract.
Transportation – They granted leave without pay for driver Rebecca Fields. They moved part-time driver Jessica Motsinger to full-time to replace Henry Strickland and accepted the resignation of driver Vinton Green, hiring Jimmy Bird as his full-time replacement. They transferred call-in subs Hope Graham and Nancy Cochran to full-time to replace Rufus Kid and Juanita Newsome.
Nutrition – They reduced the hours of cashiers Kay Cleghorne and Ma-Chei Berrian by 30 minutes per day.
