Donnie Mae Thompson (06-14-18)

ATHENS - Donnie Mae Carithers Thompson, 97, died Thursday, June 14, 2018.
Donnie was born in Danielsville, the daughter of the late John and Mary Elizabeth Booth Highland. She retired from Reliance Electric in 1991. Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husbands, J.A. Carithers and James Thompson; and son-in-law, John Pritchett. She was the last surviving of her siblings.
Survivors include daughters, Betty Pritchett and Carolyn Morrow (Billy); grandchildren, Vince Pritchett, Cliff Pritchett, Kelly Holland, Lachele Jackson, and Chad Morrow; seven great grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Monday, June 18, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, West with the Rev. Robby Brown officiating. Nephews, grandsons, and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Lord and Stephens, West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
