Wayne Ballew (06-14-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, June 18. 2018
CARLTON - Wayne F. Ballew, 70, passed away on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Comer, Ga.

Mr. Ballew was born in Comer on June 10, 1948, the son of the late John Ballew and Jewell Howington Ballew. He was of the Baptist denomination.

Survivors include his cousins, Marilyn Treadway and Gladys Mann; and several other cousins.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, was in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.