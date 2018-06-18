CARLTON - Wayne F. Ballew, 70, passed away on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Comer, Ga.
Mr. Ballew was born in Comer on June 10, 1948, the son of the late John Ballew and Jewell Howington Ballew. He was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include his cousins, Marilyn Treadway and Gladys Mann; and several other cousins.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, was in charge of arrangements.
Wayne Ballew (06-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry