Hope Meredith (06-15-18)

JEFFERSON - Hope Currie Meredith, 46, entered into rest Friday, June 15, 2018.
Hope was born in Dublin, Ga., the daughter of Robert "Bobby" Currie and Sandra Ann Yawn Currie of Dublin. She attended Galilee Christian Church. Hope held a Specialist and Master's Degree in Science Education. She was a dedicated and beloved teacher for the past 25 years, with the last 12 being at Jefferson High School.
Survivors in addition to her parents include her husband, Kelly Meredith, Jefferson; children, Robert and Madison Meredith, Jefferson; father and mother in law, Filmore and Lynn Meredith, Athens; sister-in-law, Mary Kathryn Warnock (Brian Carlson), Jefferson; aunt, Nesbitt Mimbs, Florida; uncles, Glenn Yawn (Donna), Dublin, Sammy Currie (Patsy), Dublin, Jim Currie (Dea), Alpharetta, and Tom Currie (Melissa), Dublin; and several cousins, Tracey Kinney, Renee Elder, Jennifer French, Brent Currie and Megan Currie.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, from the Galilee Christian Church with Minister Nick Vipperman officiating with burial to follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Meredith Memorial Scholarship Fund at Jefferson High School, 575 Washington Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
