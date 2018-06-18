Ollie Mae Tate (06-16-18)

WINDER - Ollie Mae Rainwater Tate, 87 entered into rest Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Mrs. Tate was born in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Minor H. and Carrie Matilda Lewis Rainwater. Mrs. Tate was a beautician and cosmetologist having owned her own shop for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by sisters, Frances Clossun, Meryl Tisdale, Elizabeth Morgan, and Helen Patton; brothers, Randolph Waters, Richard, James, Paul, Ronnie and Jerry Rainwater; and husbands, Edward Pritchett, Jerry Hemphill, Larry Boyd and Odis Tate.
Survivors include four sons, James D. Pritchett and his wife Kathy, Jefferson, David P. Pritchett and his wife Nancy, Jackson, Chip Pritchett and his wife Shelly, Talmo, and John L. Boyd and his wife Toyuko, Talmo; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, June 18, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Jenkins officiating, with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346, or to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
