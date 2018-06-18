COMMERCE - Martha Eudora Banks, 89, died Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Hill Haven Nursing Home.
Mrs. Banks was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Henry Thomas and Flonnie Mozelle Sorrow Edwards. She was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church and was retired from the Sportswear Company as a sewing machine operator.
Survivors include her husband, Henry David Banks; sons, Kenneth Banks, Commerce, and Greg Banks, Arnoldsville; sister, Shirley Chambers, Homer; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, June 18, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Rick Bridgeman and Rob Boswell officiating. Interment will follow in Banks Memorial Gardens.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Banks (06-16-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry