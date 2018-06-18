HARRIMAN, TENN. - Anne Coleman, 75, recently of Maysville, passed away at her residence on June 14, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Alice Corley of Harriman, Tenn.
She loved her husband, kids, grandkids, and her cats with all of her heart. She was an avid quilter and had many quilting buddies.
Survivors include her husband, Carl "Doc" Coleman, Harriman, Tenn./Maysville, Ga.; daughter, Jennifer (Bobby) Westbrook, Mobile, Ala.; son, Cary (Linda) Foster, Maysville; and grandchildren, Ashley Butler, Zach (Jen) Butler, Chris (Shea) Foster and Taylor (Chad) Daniel.
Many thanks to Dr. Thomas Boduch and staff, Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge and staff, Covenant Hospice in Tennessee and Homestead Hospice in Georgia, and a special thank you to Dr. Michael Thompson and his staff for the loving compassionate care given to Anne and her family.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local animal shelter or the American Cancer Society in Anne's memory with acknowledgement sent to 25A Comer Street Maysville, GA 30558.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Anne Coleman (06-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry