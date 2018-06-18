Margaret Ann Whitehead (06-14-18)

Margaret Ann Whitehead, 68, wife of Timothy Wayne Whitehead, died Thursday, June 14, 2018.

Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and Lola Reese Smith. Margaret retired from Peterson Spring after 49 years. She enjoyed the outdoors working in her yard and looking after Casper and Midnight, her two cows.

In addition to her husband Tim, survivors include her daughters, Joanne Dean and Dianne Marchman, both of Athens; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens East. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Lord & Stephens East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

