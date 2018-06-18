Madison Co. teen drowns in the Broad River

Madison County 19-year-old Larry Stewart drowned Saturday in the Broad River near Hwy. 172.
According to coroner Julie Phillips, Stewart, who had been with friends on the river, was pulled unconscious from the water and bystanders attempted CPR. He was pronounced dead at approximately 6 p.m.
“He was a fine young man,” said Phillips, who taught Stewart health and personal fitness at Madison County High School his freshman year. “It absolutely broke my heart.”
Phillips said she has yet to receive reports from the state crime lab. She is conducting interviews today on the drowning. Phillips said Stewart was scheduled to start a job Monday with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office.
Stewart is the second Madison County teen to drown this summer. Cameron Smith, 18, drowned in Barber Creek in Oconee County when he attempted to save another teen in distress. A proclamation honoring Smith will be presented to his family at the June 25 county commissioners’ meeting.
