Man killed in June 14 wreck

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Monday, June 18. 2018
An elderly Madison County man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Holly Creek Church Road around 7:30 p.m., June 14.
Wayne Ballew of Comer died when his 1981 Chevy C-10 struck a tree off the roadway. According to coroner Julie Phillips, it appears Ballew may have suffered a medical emergency. He never applied the brakes and drove straight off the roadway.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.