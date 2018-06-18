An elderly Madison County man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Holly Creek Church Road around 7:30 p.m., June 14.
Wayne Ballew of Comer died when his 1981 Chevy C-10 struck a tree off the roadway. According to coroner Julie Phillips, it appears Ballew may have suffered a medical emergency. He never applied the brakes and drove straight off the roadway.
Man killed in June 14 wreck
