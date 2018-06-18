Sara Pentecost (06-11-18)

Sarah Spence Pentecost, 93, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018, at her residence following a brief illness.
A lifelong resident of Winder, she was born March 10, 1925, the daughter of Annie C. and Olin H. Spence. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49+ years, Richard N. Pentecost; sister, Opal Deaton; and brothers, Cecil, Jimmy, and C.B. Spence.
In many ways Miss Sarah was the embodiment of a steel magnolia; her strength of character and fortitude having been forged as a child of the depression, and by being the wife of a World War II army veteran whom she would later nurse through his battle with Parkinson's disease. Her warmth and generosity were never displayed more fully than through her devoted service of 20+ years as secretary/treasurer at Pentecost United Methodist Church, or in her role as a doting grandmother to her two beloved grandsons.
An avid reader, who especially enjoyed poetry, a master seamstress, and officer of The Order of the Eastern Star, Miss Sarah was known by her friends and family as a kind, considerate, and sincerely good person. She cited the ability to keep an open mind and to see the best in people as her advice for living a happy life.
Survivors include daughters, Cherie Pentecost-Schwartz (Bill), Dunwoody, and Cindy Davis (Donnie), Winder; and grandsons, Justin Barnette, New York City, and Skyler Davis (April), Winder.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no public memorial service.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
