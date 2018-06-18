Louise Fincher (06-17-18)

WINDER - Louise Hardigree Fincher, 84, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, at her residence.
A longtime resident of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Paul Will and Willie Mae Fincher Hardigree. She was preceded by her husband, Ernest Willie "Pee Wee" Fincher. She was a member of Chapel Christian Church and was a retired seamstress.
Survivors include children, Royce (Carolyn) Sims, Earl (Terry) Shaw, Eric (Anita) Shaw and Ernie Shaw; step-sons, Rick (Marty) Fincher, Eddie (Janet) Fincher and David (Louisa) Fincher; brothers, Rammie Hardigree and Harold Hardigree; step-daughters, Marie (Phil) Austin and Jo Ann (Skip) Denn; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The Family will receive friends Saturday, June 23, from 3 until 4 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. June 23, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Pruitt Hospice, 1751 Meriweather Drive, Site 1A, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677. Condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
