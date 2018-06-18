The Rev. Hillman 'HL' Martin (06-17-18)

On June 17, 2018, Rev. Hillman (HL) Martin gained his wings.
He celebrated his Father's Day with his Heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Willie Lou Martin; and his son, Shane Martin. Rev. Martin was the Pastor of Thunder Chapel Baptist Church and was the owner of Martin Painting and General Repair. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed. As he would say, he will be waiting for all his friends and family on the Streets of Gold.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Gail Martin; daughters, Chavine (Terry) Watkins and Shalon Gass; grandchildren, Jacob and Heather Watkins, Clayton and Kin Watkins, Ashtyon Gass and Wyatt Watkins. He was blessed with four great-grandkids; brothers, Lithford Martin and Willie Martin; and a sister, Kathy Green.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 20, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
