Carolyn Chaplin (06-14-18)

Carolyn Maynard Chaplin, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at her residence in Atlanta.
Born in Barrow County, Carolyn was the daughter of Paul and Mary Maynard. She was an honor student at the University of Georgia receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and subsequently employed with IBM. After training in Endicott, N.Y., Carolyn was assigned to the Atlanta office as a Systems Service Representative and would later become the first married woman to work for IBM in a non-clerical role.
In 1947, Carolyn married Robert Frank (Bob) Chaplin, formerly of England and a Royal Air Force bomber pilot in World War II. Following Bob's graduation from Emory's Candler School of Theology, Carolyn supported him in his ministry in several Methodist churches and as hospital chaplain at Georgia Warm Springs Foundation, now known as the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation.
Bob and Carolyn were joyfully married for 22 years and raised three daughters, Barbara Elliot (John), Brenda Warren (John) and Julie Muckenfuss (Brad). Following Bob's death in 1969, Carolyn began working with the Meriwether County Department of Family and Children Service as a caseworker, supervisor, and ultimately director of the agency. Numerous children benefited from her tireless efforts.
Carolyn was an active member of Winder First United Methodist Church, Winder Pilot Club, Winder Historical Preservation Commission, and the Fannie Tapp UMW Circle of Chamblee First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her three daughters and her six grandchildren, Scott, Sara, Katherine, Brian, Emma and Eric.
On Sunday, June 24, there will be a 2 p.m. family graveside service at Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 N. Broad Street, Winder 30680, or Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta 30341.
