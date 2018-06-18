Madison Co. teen dies at the Broad River

Madison County 19-year-old Larry Stewart died Saturday after falling unconscious at the Broad River near Hwy. 172.
A cause of death has not yet been determined. (Please see editor's note below).
Stewart was unconscious at the river and attempts at CPR were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at approximately 6 p.m.
“He was a fine young man,” said Phillips, who taught Stewart health and personal fitness at Madison County High School his freshman year. “It absolutely broke my heart.”
Phillips said she has yet to receive reports from the state crime lab. She is conducting interviews today on the incident. Phillips said Stewart was scheduled to start a job Monday with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office.
Stewart is the second tragic death of a Madison County teen this summer at a local waterway. Cameron Smith, 18, drowned in Barber Creek in Oconee County when he attempted to save another teen in distress. A proclamation honoring Smith will be presented to his family at the June 25 county commissioners’ meeting.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that Larry Stewart drowned. That was a mistake on this newspaper's part, an assumption that the river death was a drowning. That was not the statement of Julie Phillips, who simply said that he was pulled unconscious from the Broad River. She said the cause of death has yet to be determined. We will report on the cause of death as that becomes available. "I offer my apology to the family of Larry Stewart. The last thing I want is to pile on any additional pain for a family in the middle of such fierce grief with any spreading of incorrect information. That was not my intent."— Zach Mitcham
