Linda Elaine Strickland, 74, wife of Joe Cecil Strickland, died Saturday, June 16, 2018.
Born in Atlanta, she was the daughter of the late Albert Wood and Alma Henson Wood. Linda was preceded in death by two children, Phillip Daniel Strickland and Donna Jean Strickland; and one sister, Renee Colette Wood.
She worked as a CNA at several nursing facilities in the Athens Area.
Survivors in addition to her husband include five children, Joseph Michael (Lisa) Strickland, Mary Ann Strange, Mark (Eve) Strickland, Jason Strickland and Angela (James) Boree; siblings, Gerald Wood, Donna Kay Morrison, Juanita Smith, Shirley Hush, Theresa Sorrow and Marsha Chastain; 17 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 20, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens East Chapel. Burial will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Linda Strickland (06-16-18)
