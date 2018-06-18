Colbert prepares for 49th annual July 4th celebration

The City of Colbert will hold its 49th annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4, with “Back the Blue” as this year’s theme.
The celebrations begin with the parade at 9 a.m. and will feature marching bands, twirlers, antique cars, tractors, exhibits of military vehicles, floats and many others. At the end of the parade at the stage, presentations and introductions by Mayor Chris Peck, John Waggoner. Tripp Strickland will sing the national anthem. Colbert Methodist Church Pastor Michael Ferguson will deliver the invocation. Grand Marshals this year will be all area law enforcement officers. The “Citizen of the Year” is Cindy Morris. Danny Anthony and Rickey Smith will be on the grandstand providing music and entertainment all day.
There will be a variety of live entertainment featuring several local groups. The Country River Band with Tom Thurmond, Steve Pruitt with New Vision, the Voltures, and Enuff-o-That provide a mix music.
The Colbert Baptist Church will cook and serve barbecue and stew plates, $9/plate, including tea. There will also be a variety of concessions, including the Colbert Lion’s Club hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks, etc.
Numerous vendors and exhibitors will be present to show off their food items and hand-made arts and crafts. Horseshoe pitching contests for all ages, men and women, will begin at 11 a.m. below the Red Caboose, a new site for the horse-shoe pitching contests. Amateurs are welcome to try their skills. Participants should bring a chair. The Little Red Caboose, Eberhardt Log Cabin and Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To ride or march in the parade, call City Hall at 706-788-2311; to register as a vendor for booth space, call Jenny Mason at 706-255-7053.
“Come to Colbert for an old-fashioned celebration of July 4th, 2018 Independence Day Celebration!” city leaders said.
