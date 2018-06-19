Larry Stewart (06-16-18)

COLBERT - Larry Dale Stewart was born on January 22, 1999, and passed away suddenly on June 16, 2018 due to a cardiac event.
He was the son of Howard Wesley Stewart and Starla Gray. Larry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerry Stewart and Patsy Brewer.
Larry was a 19-year old young man who attended Madison County High School and proudly completed his GED at Athens Technical College last year. Larry loved life, his family, friends and pets. He had the most giving heart and he was always willing to help others in any way possible - that's who Larry was and most importantly, that's who he will forever be remembered as.
Larry was employed by Clark Glass and Mirror in Hull, Ga. He recently decided it was time for a career change as he desired to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and join the law enforcement field. Larry was going to work with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Department in the jail division. He was so very happy and excited for this new chapter but sadly, this would not come to be. It was Larry's desire to be like his father. He was a very selfless young man.
Larry's hobbies included fishing, music and spending time on the Broad River with his best friends, Marshall Richardson and Cody Osley.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his brothers, Kyle Anderson and Tyler Watkins; aunt and uncle, Tara and Curtis Clark; and several cousins.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, June 20, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Sean Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Richardson, Cody Osley and Nick Drake.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of Larry's love for animals, the family asks that donations be made to the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert Danielsville Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
