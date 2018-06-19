HOMER - Charles Edwin "Eddie" Gicker, Sr. 64, died Monday, June 18, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Gicker was born in Alexandria, Va., the son of the late Claude and Mary Louise Stride Gicker. Mr. Gicker was a plumber. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Reed Gicker.
Survivors include a son, Charles Edwin "Scooby" Gicker, Jr., Homer; daughter, Amanda Laray Boughner, Nolensville, Tenn.; four grandchildren; brothers, Joe Gicker, Florida, and Claude Gicker, Alabama; and sisters, Terri, South Carolina, and Diane, Maryland.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 21, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the services.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
'Eddie' Gicker Sr. (06-18-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry