The City of Baldwin Farmers’ Market is now open from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in the downtown area, across from the old city hall location.
There is no fee for vendors taking part in the market through the month of October. Products that are not characteristic of a wholesome family environment will not be allowed. “The sale of firearms, ammunition and pornography is strictly prohibited,” leaders state. For more information, contact Baldwin City Hall at 706-778-6341.
Farmers Market open in Baldwin
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry