14 transported, charges expected in crash involving Senior Center van

A Jackson County Senior Center van was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.
Fourteen people were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Charges are pending.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred on SR 15 Alt. at South Apple Valley Rd. around 9:30 a.m.
Carlie Foss, 19, of Athens, reportedly ran a stop sign and was struck on the passenger side by the senior center van.
Foss and the driver of the senior center van, Robert Loggins, 55, of Commerce, were taken to the hospital along with the 12 passengers on the van. No major injuries were reported among the passengers of the van.
Charges are expected against Foss.
