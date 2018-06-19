DANIELSVILLE - Richard Lee Hoyt lll "Rip", 45, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, June 15, 2018, after losing the battle to cancer.
He was a native of Oconee County. He loved fishing, hunting, and we all know his favorite pastime. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Hoyt; grandparents, Roy and Shirley McDaniel; and uncle, Randy McDaniel.
Survivors include his father, Ricky Hoyt; aunt and uncle, Melissa and David Shelnutt; and cousin, Dawson Shelnutt.
RIP you will forever be in our hearts.
Georgia Cremation Centers, Acworth, is in charge of arrangements.
'Rip' Hoyt (06-15-18)
