'Rip' Hoyt (06-15-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Richard Lee Hoyt lll "Rip", 45, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, June 15, 2018, after losing the battle to cancer.

He was a native of Oconee County. He loved fishing, hunting, and we all know his favorite pastime. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry Hoyt; grandparents, Roy and Shirley McDaniel; and uncle, Randy McDaniel.

Survivors include his father, Ricky Hoyt; aunt and uncle, Melissa and David Shelnutt; and cousin, Dawson Shelnutt.

RIP you will forever be in our hearts.

Georgia Cremation Centers, Acworth, is in charge of arrangements.
