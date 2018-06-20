Apartments hearing nears

Hearings are coming up Monday on a controversial apartment development proposed in Braselton.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider the request June 25 at 7 p.m. A second hearing is set July 5 at 4 p.m. at the Braselton Town Council’s meeting. (Both are held in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building.)
MV Residential Development, LLC, is requesting annexation and rezoning of property off Thompson Mill Rd. near Spout Springs Rd. It plans to construct 240 apartment units on the 31-acre site.
A variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom units are planned in the three-story garden-style apartment buildings, according to the application. Unit sizes are planned between 760-1,140 square feet.
Various amenities — including a community building, swimming pool, fitness center, playground, computer center and community social area — are also planned.
The controversial project sparked criticism among area residents during a recent community meeting.
George Tullos — who represented MVH Partners Affordable Housing — said the development is geared towards “lower middle class families” with household incomes of $31,000-$52,000. Tullos estimated rental rates would total $700-$1,000.
Citizens argued the development “doesn’t fit the area,” which is dominated by expensive houses. Some suggested the development would be better suited at the Hwy. 53 or Hwy. 129 exits.
