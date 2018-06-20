GE Appliances is set to build a $55 million distribution center in Commerce. The facility will be located on 100 acres at the entrance to the Commerce 85 Logistics Park along Steve Reynolds Blvd. across Hwy. 98 from Billy Cain Ford.
The center is expected to create 100 jobs and once it is on the tax rolls at full value, could pay taxes of about $577,000 per year, most of that to the Commerce City School System.
“(The GE) investment in this community will bring quality jobs and open the Hwy. 98 Corridor to a great future of quality growth,” Mayor Clark Hill said. “There is no doubt that this will provide significant support to the Commerce City Schools.”
According to a state press release, construction will be completed by April 2019. Ridgeline Properties from Atlanta is the developer of the property.
“The Southeast Region Area Distribution Center will join the largest distribution network in the appliance industry with the ability to deliver products in three days or less to 90 percent of U.S. homes,” said Mark Shirkness, vice president of distribution for GE Appliances. “We are excited to add a new warehouse in Northern Georgia to our network of appliance distribution centers located across the country.”
GE Appliances is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is owned by the Chinese firm Qingdao Haier.
Commerce to get GE distribution center
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry