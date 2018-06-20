Developer says water board has ‘moratorium’ on development

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, June 20. 2018
Has the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority implemented a “moratorium” on sewage connections?
That’s the word one developer used to describe the authority’s failure to approve his request for sewer connections for a proposed subdivision on Hwy. 124 near Braselton. Developer John Buchanan came before the water authority on June 14 on behalf of JCDB Properties III, LLC with a preliminary application for water and sewer service for a 181-residential home development. The application was first brought before the board last month, but was tabled at that time.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the development in December despite opposition from the area’s neighbors.
See the full story in the June 20 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.