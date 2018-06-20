The tuition for out-of-district students attending the Jefferson City School System is going up slightly this year.
Tuition for one student in a family is going to $1,000, up from $900. Other children in the same family will be charged $900, up from $800.
See the full story in the June 20 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson BOE raises tuition
