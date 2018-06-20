No hearing yet on election challenge

No date has been set yet to hear an election challenge being made by Steve Bryant, who lost his re-election bid May 22 for the District 5 Jackson County Board of Education seat to challenger Don Clerici.
According to Tracy J. BeMent, District Court Administrator for the 10th Judicial Administrative District, the court is still in the process of finding a judge to hear the case.
“The case is in the process of being assigned to a senior judge for which we are awaiting the signature of the administrative judge on the order,” said BeMent. “As soon as that assignment order is in place, the assigned judge will weigh in to set a hearing or order additional filings.”
Bryant alleged in his handwritten complaint that the names on the ballot were in the wrong order with Clerici’s name listed first.
“Names should be listed in alphabetic order or the incumbent’s name should be listed first,” according to Bryant’s challenge. “In both cases, my name should have been listed first on the ballot.”
Bryant notified the county elections office and Secretary of State’s Office of the error prior to the election. (Elections Director Jennifer Logan said correction signs were posted at all locations where the Bryant/Clerici race was on the ballot.)
