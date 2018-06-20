YOUTH SWIMMING: Sea Dragons excel at Pentathlon

The Jefferson Sea Dragon swimming team recorded its best-ever showing Saturday at the Pentathlon in Winder with swimmers recording 22 top-10 finishes overall.
During this event, swimmers compete in all four strokes as well as an individual medley.
Jefferson entered competitors in each age group, with the exception of the 13-14-year-old boys’ division, and placed at least one swimmer in the top 10.
“This goes to show the depth of talent on our team,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “We can compete with all age groups male or female.”
Ansley Nunnally produced a dominant performance in the 15-team event with victories in all five events — 25-yard butterfly (14.04), 25-yard backstroke (15.45), 25-yard breaststroke (17.7), 25-yard freestyle (13.47) and 100-yard individual medley (1:14.21) — to earn the overall top spot in the 10-and-under girls’ division.
For the rest of this story, see the June 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
