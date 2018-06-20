Jackson County plans to add girls’ wrestling this year

It’s very early in the process, but all indications are that history will be made on the wrestling mat this year for Jackson County.
According to head coach Jason Powers, the school will form its first girls’ wrestling team this winter.
“Right now, we’re still in the beginning informational stages,” Powers said.
Once the GHSA announced it would hold a girls-only state tournament this season, Jackson County coaches started to gauge interest amongst female students at Jackson County. Ten to 15 girls showed interest.
Powers has plans for multiple girls-only tournaments during the regular season. Jackson County will even host a girls’ tournament in December.
Alexander and Hiram are the main schools offering girls wrestling in the state. Jackson County will wrestle against both programs this winter. Powers said most schools don’t want to commit yet to fielding a gilrs’ team without knowing what’s going to happen with the sport.
“I think everybody is in a wait-and-see game, but we’re moving forward,” he said. “We’re going to go to war with what we have. There’s no doubt we’re going to have a girls’ program.”
For the rest of this story, see the June 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
