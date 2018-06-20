VOLLEYBALL: Three-time state champ returns to high school ranks at JCCHS

A Jackson County volleyball team that just enjoyed its best season on the court in 21 years has landed a new coach with a state championship résumé and college-coaching experience to boot.
Jeff White will take over as Panther head coach with over 346 wins and three state tiles to his credit in the high school ranks and over 90 collegiate coaching victories.
“His résumé really does speak for itself,” Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said. “It’s pretty amazing. He’s very successful wherever he’s been … He just did an amazing job selling not only his vision of how he coaches volleyball and his vision of Jackson County volleyball, but just his passion for getting back into high school volleyball.”
White’s two high school coaching stops in Georgia were abundantly successful. He guided Chattachoochie High School to both runner-up and Final Four finishes and moved on to Northview where his teams won three state titles.
White advanced to the college ranks in 2012, serving as a head coach at Brenau (2012-2013), Birmingham Southern (2014-2016) and as an assistant coach at Division I University of Alabama-Birmingham (2017).
White, who will take over for former Panther coach Ron Fowler, owns a career record of 442-212 between his time as a high school and college coach.
“He’s definitely been at the highest level at both the high school and collegiate level … There’s not much he’s going to come across that he hasn’t at least seen or understand,” Hayes said.
