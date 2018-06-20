Commerce’s Davidson, Zellner lead the way for Tiger Sharks at Pentathlon

Commerce’s Samantha Davidson won the girls’ 18-and-under division at the Pentathlon at Winder on Saturday while Zoey Zellner took the top spot in the girls’ 8-and-under age group as the Tiger Sharks took part in the 15-team event.
Swimmers compete in all four strokes as well as an individual medley, earning an aggregate time in all five events.
Davidson finished with a total time of 3:03.01 in all five events. Zellner, swimming shorter distances, completed all five events with a time of 3:00.12.
Davidson won her age group on the strength of first-place finishes in the girls’ 18U 50-yard freestyle (26.05), 50-yard backstroke (29.73) and 50-yard breaststroke (34.28)
Zellner won the girls’ 8U 25-yard butterfly (18.74) and 100-yard medley relay (1:36.72) in earning the top spot in the 8U girls’ division.
For the rest of this story, see the June 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
