Homer approves FY19 budget

The Homer City Council unanimously approved its fiscal year 2019 budget for the general fund and water department last week.
The general fund will increase by $9,800 to $487,400 and the water fund will increase by 20 percent, from $204,800 to $246,500.
The largest change in expenses will be a jump of $40,000 to buy water. The cost of water is projected to go from $40,000 to $80,000. Most of the increase is because the city must buy all of its water supply from Banks County until it gets its new well, off Evans Street, producing water.
The expected increase will be covered with reserve funds.
General fund increases are expected in workman’s compensation, professional fees, street lights, garbage pickup, gas and fuel and vehicle insurance.
The biggest source of revenue for the general fund is sales tax. It is projected to be $165,000, down $3,000 from the FY 2018. The insurance premium tax is projected to be up $5,000.
The council also approved accepting two loans for the water department, in connection with the new well. The council approved one loan for $700,000 and $90,000 of that total will be forgiven if the city makes all of its payments on time. The other loan is for $450,000 and will replace all of the towns water meters.
The new well will be on 28 acres the city is buying on Evans Street.
Much of the land can be a new city park, council members have said
Mayor Doug Cheek noted the existing water meters are old and need to be replaced. The new meters will allow employees to remotely access them for monthly readings.
The interest rate for both loans is a bit more than 1 percent.
The loans are through the Georgia Environmental Financial Authority.
For more news from the Homer City Council, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
