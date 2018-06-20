Statham council holds off on appointing member to ethics board

The Statham City Council, during its meeting on Tuesday night, tabled a decision on Mayor Robert Bridges’ nominee for the city’s Ethics Board until a later date.
Bridges nominated former city councilwoman Gayle Steed. Councilman Dwight McCormic expressed concern over the Ethics Board being filled with mostly city council members, as there are two on the board already. He said he believes that the board should have more diversity.
The council voted on the nomination and the vote was tied. Rather than force more of a discussion, Bridges and the council agreed to table the nomination and look for someone who isn’t associated with the council.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the council:
•approved the roughly $2.95 million budget for Fiscal Year 2019, which is projected to be about $150,000 less than the current budget. The budget passed without any discussion Tuesday following a work session last Thursday. The general fund is projected to be $1.4 million and the utility fund is projected to be $1.54 million. The utility fund includes a 5-percent increase in water fees, scheduled to start July 1. The 5-percent increase is about $53,000 and the utility fund increase is projected to be the same amount. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
•discussed the granting of an alcohol permit to the Fajita Mex Grill which shares a wall with a church. The church doesn’t want to share a wall with a restaurant that serves alcohol. The restaurant conceded to suspend alcohol sales on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings. No action was passed on the issue; instead, a committee, consisting of church members and a group representing the restaurant, will be formed and continue the discussion before meeting with the council again.
•ranted a variance to Sid Branson and Lakes of Statham to build houses on concrete slabs instead of crawl spaces in an upcoming subdivision.
