Julian Ray McDaniel (06-16-18)

BETHLEHEM - Julian Ray McDaniel, 92, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018.
He was a member and a deacon at Bethel Baptist Church and he attended Carter Hill Christian Church. Julian had been a Mason for 60 years and was a member of Bethlehem Masonic Lodge. He loved music and played a variety of instruments, playing for several bands throughout NE Georgia since the early 1950's. Julian was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Calvin and Pearl Ann Helton McDaniel; four brothers, Carson, RC, Cecil and Paul McDaniel; and three sisters, Annie B. Wells, Mary Ruth McDaniel and Bessie Lee McDaniel.
Survivors include his love of 58 years, Mary Ann Moon McDaniel, Bethlehem; daughter, Julie Brigham, Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Alexandra Brigham (Daniel), Maxwell Brigham and Caleb Brigham; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home in Winder. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time the day of the funeral. Interment will follow in Carter Hill Christian Church Cemetery.
Flowers graciously excepted or donations may be made to Carter Hill Christian Church, or The Grand Lodge of Georgia.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
