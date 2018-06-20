William Evans (06-16-18)

DANIELSVILLE - William Larry Evans, 69, passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Evans was born in Commerce, on January 16, 1949, the son of the late William Verner Evans and Norine Hayes Evans. He was a flooring contractor and started Evans Floor Covering. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Timothy Evans.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Joyce Hilley Evans; son and daughter-in-law, Wilburn Jason and April Evans, Danielsville; daughter, Sandy Rena Evans, Danielsville; and grandchildren, Ansleigh Grace Evans and Jasey Jewel Evans.
A memorial service will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 22, with the Rev. Ryan Wyatt officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Friday afternoon. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
