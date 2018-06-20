'Bob' James (06-19-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Robert "Bob" Taylor James, 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at the St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia, Ga.
Mr. James was born in Danielsville on December 3, 1934, the on of the late Earl W. James and Lettie Mae Hilley James. He was a farmer and member of the Danielsville Evangelical Church. Mr. James was preceded in death by his brother, Bill James; and sister, Sarah Kennedy.
Survivors include his brother, Earl "Dick" James, Royston; sisters, JoAnn Beusse, Danielsville, Armanell Shelton, Athens, Lucy Graham, Canon, and Linda Harris, Canon.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, with the Rev. Dwayne Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens in Danielsville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until funeral hour on Saturday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Danielsville Evangelical Church at 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
