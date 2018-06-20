Body found in trunk of missing man's vehicle near Gwinnett-Barrow county line

A body was found in a car belonging to a missing person near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line Wednesday morning and a prime suspect has been apprehended.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies responded to a missing person call at 311 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder, around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday. They made contact with Anthony Woschula, 34, of Winder, who then fled on foot because of possible drug charges and was apprehended with the assistance of a K-9.
After deputies spoke with the complainant, they determined Woschula knew the location and may have been responsible for the death of the missing person.
Deputies were informed the missing person was in the trunk of the vehicle, a gold Toyota Camry, which was located at Whitley Road and Kilcrease Road in Gwinnett County.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
