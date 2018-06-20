No comments at county budget public hearing; vote set for Wednesday

Barrow County’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019 drew no comments at a public hearing June 13, even as county residents could potentially be hit with a tax increase later this year.
The Barrow Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the final proposed $83.6 million budget — a roughly $10 million increase over the FY2018 budget — at 6 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Most of the proposed increase is due to the creation of a $9.12 million debt service fund to house monies for FY2019 and FY2020 payments on debt related to voter-approved SPLOST 2005 projects, including the county detention center and courthouse on Barrow Park Drive in Winder.
Those debt payments had been made taking money off the top of SPLOST proceeds, but that will no longer be the case as the county and City of Winder failed to reach an intergovernmental agreement that would have allowed voters to approve that approach to continue.
The six-year SPLOST 2012 collection period expires June 30, and the voter-approved, five-year SPLOST 2018 collection period will begin July 1. While the FY19 payment of $4.55 million will be made with monies collected from SPLOST 2012 proceeds, the FY20 payment will require $4.5 million in real property tax collections and just under $73,000 in motor vehicle tax collections, according to the county’s budget proposal.
The payment won’t be made until its due date of Oct. 1, 2019, but since property-tax bills are issued in October, if the county waited until next year to levy the tax, it would not have the money to make the payment on time, county finance director Rose Kisaalita said last month.
The county tax commissioner’s office is projecting a 2.12-mill increase will be needed to collect the money to make the payments. The board of commissioners could opt to roll back the county’s millage rate this summer in order to offset some of the impact of the special levy on taxpayers.
