Panel rejects rezone for residential development at 11/53 split

A proposal to develop a mix 273 single-family detached homes and townhomes on 70 acres northwest of the intersection of highways 11 and 53 was dealt a blow Tuesday as the Winder Planning Board recommended denial of a rezone to allow the project to go forward.
The decision came after half a dozen residents spoke about their concerns, primarily traffic congestion and the impact it would have on the Barrow County School System’s student population. The panel’s recommendation, which backed up the recommendation of the city’s planning staff, now heads to the Winder City Council next month for a final decision. The council will hold its regular monthly work session at 6 p.m. Monday, July 9, where it could discuss the item, and will then vote at its business meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 10.
Fort Worth-based developer D.R. Horton — branded as “America’s Largest Home Builder” — has proposed to build 127 single-family detached homes on the northerly 50 acres and 146 townhomes on the southerly 20 acres. The homes would be phased in, likely over a four-to-five-year period, said Shane Lanham, a Lawrenceville attorney representing the developer.
The single-family detached lots would sit on lots a minimum 75 feet wide and minimum 10,000 square feet in area. The townhomes would be a minimum of 1,200 square feet with at least a one-car garage. The development would also include 17.5 acres of open space, according to the preliminary plans.
The planning board’s recommendation was a 5-1 vote with Wayne Parker in opposition. It comes after the board’s recommendation in February and city council’s approval in March to rezone 15 acres directly north of the split — across Highway 53 from the proposed residential development — to build a commercial/retail shopping center that will be anchored by a large grocery store. While the developer on that project has not officially announced the anchor tenant, city staff, planning board members and city documents indicate it will be a Publix. The project’s developer said the center could be built by early 2020.
The main objection to the commercial development — as with the residential development — centered around traffic congestion and speed at the at-times dangerous split and the Georgia Department of Transportation’s lack of a concrete plan to address those concerns. While a roundabout has been considered, nothing has been set in stone.
That uncertainty, along with the residents’ concerns, prompted board member Holly Sheats to make the motion Tuesday to deny the rezone request.
See more in the June 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Panel rejects rezone for residential development at 11/53 split
